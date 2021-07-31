Defender arriving in Atalanta may block Juventus departure

Matteo Lovato is arriving in Atalanta for a medical today which could well end the club’s interest in signing Merih Demiral from Juventus.

The Nerazzurro are keen to bolster their defence this summer, and with Cristian Romero linked with a big-money move, they are eyeing replacements at present.

One potential replacement could be Demiral, but after the signing of Lovato, which could well be completed today assuming his medical goes to plan, their attempts to sign a new defender will be curbed until Romero’s exit progresses. That is what is reported by Corriere di Bergamo(via TuttoJuveAtala) at least.

The Old Lady do not appear to be in any rush to offload the Turkish defender, in fact they are more than happy to keep the 23 year-old in their ranks, but Demiral is in want of more regular playing time, and we are not to stand in his way, if their asking price is met.

Atalanta have been strongly linked, as have clubs from the Premier League, but there is nothing concrete as of yet, and the former Sassuolo defender is expected to start in today’s match against Monza.

Should Juventus look to include a buyback clause in a deal to allow Demiral to leave the club? Will we regret allowing him to leave this summer?

Patrick