Defender credits beating Juventus for Inter Milan’s return to form

Inter Milan defender, Stefan de Vrij believes their season turned around after they beat Juventus in Turin.

That win effectively ended Juve’s chances of winning the league title in this campaign and it came on the back of Inter being on a poor run of form.

Most fans believed Juve would win that game, but the Nerazzurri earned all the points and it brought life back into their Serie A season.

They are now favourites to win the league title again and have reached the final of the Coppa Italia.

Netherlands defender, De Vrij believes beating Juve was a defining moment in their campaign.

He said via Football Italia: “We certainly felt that game like it was a knockout round, so with a lot of suffering, we brought home the points and then carried on winning. We want to continue doing it.”

Juve FC Says

We wanted to also win that match so badly and a draw would have been a better result for us, but Inter got the win and they are the better club in this campaign.

For now, we can focus on ending the season inside the top four. Hopefully, we would also stop them from winning the Coppa Italia.