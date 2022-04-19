Defender gives Juventus a major boost as he returns to training

Juventus has been handed a boost ahead of their Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Fiorentina tomorrow.

The Bianconeri are not having the best of seasons and a good way to end this campaign is to win the Italian Cup.

They won the first leg of the semi-final 1-0 at Florence and will want to finish the job in Turin, but they cannot be complacent.

They will need their best players to be fit and available for the fixture and Corriere Dello Sport has just delivered an update on Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutchman had stomach problems in the game against Bologna and it forced Max Allegri to sub him off in the second half.

Fortunately, the problem is not so serious and the report claims the former Ajax defender has already returned to first-team training to prepare for Juve’s next game.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is one of our key men and we need him for this game against La Viola.

They have been in good form in recent weeks and will be confident of overturning the first-leg deficit.

However, with our finest players available to play, we should finish the job in Turin.