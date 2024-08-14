Tiago Djaló joined Juventus in the January transfer window, having been regarded as one of the finest defenders in France. However, his transition to Juventus has been challenging due to a serious injury he suffered while playing for Lille, which caused him to miss many games.

Juve signed Djaló to fend off interest from Inter Milan, but neither of the two managers he has worked under at the club has favoured him. Max Allegri didn’t believe he was good enough, and now Thiago Motta seems to share the same opinion.

As Juve plans for the new season, Djaló finds himself in limbo, uncertain of his role, especially as the club is actively looking to sign a new defender.

While Djaló would prefer to stay, he has come to realise that Juve doesn’t consider him an important player, prompting him to request a transfer. According to Calciomercato, he has handed in a transfer request, signalling his desire to leave if he is not going to play a significant role.

This development may force Juventus to prioritise signing a new defender, as they now need to find a solution for Djaló’s situation.

Juve FC Says

Djalo does not look good enough for our team and we need to offload him now while we can.