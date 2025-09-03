Juventus demonstrated genuine interest in signing Leonardo Balerdi during the summer transfer window, and the Olympique Marseille captain was reportedly open to a move to Turin.

Manager Igor Tudor, who previously worked with the Argentine defender at Marseille, was keen on a reunion, an idea that Balerdi himself also shared. The Bianconeri made their intentions known early in the window, but Marseille were swift to reject the approach, making it clear they had no desire to part ways with their captain.

Balerdi’s Desire to Join Juventus

According to reports, Balerdi was well aware of Juventus’s interest and was enthusiastic about the possibility of making the switch. He is said to have viewed the Bianconeri as the ideal next step in his career and strongly hoped the transfer could materialise. Even as the window progressed, he maintained the belief that an agreement might still be reached between the two clubs before the deadline.

However, Marseille held firm and refused to enter negotiations. Their reluctance effectively closed the door on any potential move, despite the defender’s growing desire to join the Italian giants.

Frustration Over the Blocked Transfer

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Balerdi has been left furious by how the situation unfolded. The report suggests that he does not understand why Marseille denied him the opportunity and did not even allow Juventus the chance to present a formal offer. His frustration stems from a belief that the move could have been significant for his career development, particularly under a manager who knows his qualities well.

For Juventus, while the inability to secure Balerdi was a disappointment, their defensive options remain solid. None of their main centre-backs departed during the window, leaving the squad in a strong position going into the season. The focus now shifts to maximising the performances of those already within the team as they pursue both domestic and European success.

Although Balerdi would have been a valuable addition, Juventus retain confidence in the strength and depth of their defensive line, which could prove decisive over the course of the campaign.