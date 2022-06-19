Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the best defenders in the world and Napoli has been enjoying his talents since he joined them in 2014 from Genk.

His current deal expires in 2023 and the Partenopei have been struggling to get him to agree to a new one.

Juve has just lost Giorgio Chiellini and they are in the market for a new centre-back.

A move for Koulibaly makes sense, and they have been linked with a transfer for him by several reports.

The defender is, however, very loyal to Napoli, and Tuttomercatoweb says Juve can forget about signing him.

This is because he has already told close friends that he certainly will not make the same mistake Gonzalo Higuain made by moving to Juventus.

He cares deeply about what Napoli fans think of him, and he would not spoil his legacy there by asking for a move to the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

This would come as a major blow to Juventus in their bid to add him to their squad.

However, we should know that it is never an easy operation to target a player from Naples.

We have other defensive targets, and Federico Gatti will join us this summer after an impressive season with Frosinone, which earned him a senior Italy cap recently.