Fulham’s Timothy Castagne was reportedly one of the full-backs Juventus targeted during the summer transfer window. The Belgian defender had been on the club’s shortlist as they sought reinforcements in the right-back position following the departure of Timothy Weah. Castagne, recognised for his defensive solidity and attacking contributions, would have welcomed the opportunity to move to Turin and represent one of the world’s most prestigious football clubs.

Juventus’ Late Approach

The move, however, ultimately failed to materialise. Juventus, having remained relatively quiet for most of the transfer window, intensified its activity only in the final days. Recognising gaps in their squad, the Bianconeri made a late approach to Fulham regarding Castagne. Despite their interest, the timing proved too tight to secure a deal, as Fulham were unable to sanction his departure without a replacement being arranged.

Castagne addressed the situation in an interview with Calciomercato, explaining: “Juventus were among the teams interested, but Fulham said no. There wasn’t time to find a replacement, and I can understand that. I have no regrets, it’s just a shame the offers didn’t arrive sooner.” His comments reflect a professional understanding of the circumstances while expressing a degree of disappointment that the move could not be completed.

Castagne’s Potential Impact at Juventus

Timothy Castagne is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s finest full-backs, combining defensive reliability with the ability to contribute in attack. Had he joined Juventus, he would have added valuable experience and depth to the squad, particularly in a position that had been weakened by departures. His versatility and tactical awareness would have provided additional options for the Bianconeri, potentially strengthening both domestic and European campaigns.

Although the transfer did not take place, Castagne’s performances continue to demonstrate why he remains a highly sought-after player. Juventus’ interest in the Belgian full-back illustrates the club’s ongoing efforts to reinforce key areas of its squad and maintain competitiveness at the highest level.