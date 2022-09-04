Alex Sandro could miss Juventus’ Champions League match against PSG this midweek because of injury.

Having sent Luca Pellegrini on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt in the last transfer window, Sandro is the only natural left-back at the club now.

The defender has struggled in recent seasons, but Juve has no choice but to use him and he has shown signs of improvement in recent matches.

However, he couldn’t finish Juventus’ match against Fiorentina yesterday and Max Allegri replaced him.

It has now been revealed that he suffered a flexor problem, which could keep him out of action until at least the weekend.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims he risks missing the game against the Parisians, but they would evaluate him daily.

Juve FC Says

Sandro is a key player for us, and we would miss the defender if he misses that game.

However, it is much better to rest him for that fixture instead of forcing him to play and aggravating the problem.

The game against the Parisians is important, but it is just the first match of the UCL group stage and it is not a must-win for us.

Hopefully, he would not be out for long and this would not be an injury-prone campaign for him.