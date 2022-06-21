Juventus has been searching for a new left-back for some weeks now, a clear sign that they are happy to offload Alex Sandro in this transfer window.

The Brazilian’s performance has dropped in recent seasons and they believe they can get a player that will outperform him.

Reports have linked the likes of Renan Lodi and Owen Wijndal with a move to the Allianz Stadium.

However, if Juve intends to offload Sandro in this transfer window, that plan will fail.

This is because Calciomercato reports that the defender doesn’t intend to leave the club this summer and he has told them so.

Juve FC Says

With one year left on his current deal, Sandro knows he will benefit far more from running down his contract and leaving Juve as a free agent.

The Brazilian will struggle to play if Juve pushes on and gets a new left-back, but they will struggle to achieve that if they don’t get rid of the former FC Porto man.

They will probably have to send Luca Pellegrini out on loan and keep Sandro for another season while buying a new left-back.

But he will see less action on the pitch unless the new defender doesn’t live up to expectations.