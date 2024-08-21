Tiago Djalo’s stint at Juventus is set to end after just eight months and one Serie A appearance.

The defender joined the Bianconeri from Lille in the January transfer window and was initially expected to make a significant impact in Turin.

Djalo was the subject of a transfer tug-of-war between Juventus and Inter Milan, raising fans’ expectations for his success at the club.

However, after three managerial changes, he remains deemed not good enough and is now set to leave.

Reports suggest that Juventus has reached an agreement with AS Roma for Djalo to spend this season on loan.

In a sign that his departure is imminent, Tuttomercatoweb reports that Djalo has unfollowed Juventus on social media.

Juventus is focused on strengthening their squad in the remaining days of the transfer window, and offloading Djalo would create space for a new defender.

Juve FC Says

Djalo is simply not good enough for our team if three managers do not fancy him, and he should also be eager to leave the club soon.

In the coming days, he should find a new home, and if he does well on loan, he will get a second chance on our team.