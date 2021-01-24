Defender wants more playing time and Juventus will listen to offers for him

Merih Demiral could be set to leave Juventus at the end of this season, as he wants to be a first-team starter.

The Turkey international has never been a regular since he joined Juventus and he is now the fourth choice centre back at the club.

He and Matthijs de Ligt are seen as the future centre-back partnership in Turin, but that means he will have to bide his time before playing regularly.

Calciomercato via Tuttojuve says that he doesn’t want to remain a reserve at the club, and he is likely to leave the Bianconeri at the end of this season.

The club has the next six months to make him a key player or he will ask for a move away.

He is behind Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and De Ligt in the pecking order, and the report adds that Juventus is open to offers for his signature.

They want to keep him, but if he asks to leave and an important offer comes along, he would be sold by the club.

If he remains, when Chiellini eventually leaves the game, he has a good chance of becoming a first-team regular, but no one knows how long that will be.