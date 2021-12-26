Defender’s agent shrugs off exit talks: “Juventus are counting on him”

Since the start of the season, Daniele Rugani has very rarely made it to the pitch.

Matthijs de Ligt is slowly but surely cementing himself as a pillar at the back, while Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci remain key players, despite their advanced age.

Therefore, the former Empoli man has found very little space, making only one Serie A appearance and three in the Champions League.

The player’s situation prompted some transfer talks, including reports linking him to Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio.

Nevertheless, Rugani’s agent came out to reaffirm Max Allegri’s trust in the defender, despite the lack of playing time.

“The club and the coach are betting a lot on Daniele, when he was called on, he always made excellent performances and was on the same level with the other defenders,” said Davide Torchia in an interview with Calciomercato.it via ilBianconero.

“We are happy with Juventus and Allegri ‘s confidence , there are clear signs on this aspect. If one day something different should happen, the club will talk about it.

“Lazio? There are so many words in the press but we shouldn’t emphasize too much on them.”

Juve FC say

Saying that Rugani is at the same level with the other Juventus center backs could be a bit of an exaggeration, as it is often the case with agents.

But truth to be told, the Italian defender has put on some decent shifts during his rare appearances.

If the 27-year-old opts to leave the club in January, then the directors will find themselves facing a new headache.

So instead on wasting our time searching for a new backup defender, the management would hopefully conduct some more fruitful business next month.