Defensive solidity and a team not dependent on Ronaldo – Allegri’s plans for Juventus

Since the announcement of his return to Turin, everyone has been awaiting the changes that will be conducted by Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus.

A report from la Gazzetta dello Sport detailed how the former Cagliari and Milan manager is planning on enhancing his team’s departments – from the defense all the way to the attack.

With the Livorno native, the Bianconeri had always been solid at the back, conceding 24, 20, 27, 24 and 30 league goals during his five seasons at the club.

These numbers are very impressive, especially when compared with the 38 goals conceded with Andrea Pirlo last season, and 43 under Maurizio Sarri’s watch in the year before.

Max could be looking to add a defender to his roster, especially if Merih Demiral were to leave the club, but above all he will be working on finding the club’s defensive solidity once again.

In the middle of the park, the report believes that Allegri will conduct a silent revolution in this department. A new name is expected to arrive with Manuel Locatelli being the favorite, but Miralem Pjanic and Corentin Tolisso are also in the discussion.

The coach doesn’t have any vetoes on Weston McKennie, Arthur, Rodrigo Bentancur nor Adrien Rabiot, but Aaron Ramsey could be set to leave the club.

Whilst Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa remain the future for the wing roles, the tactician is looking to build an attack that would no longer be dependent on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Allegri’s arrival has been a key for Alvaro Morata’s loan renewal, and Paulo Dybala will be expected to take central stage, whilst the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Dusan Vlahovic, Mauro Icardi and Milik are still being linked with a move to the club, especially if CR7 were to leave Turin.