Defying Bonucci determined to stay at Juventus despite Allegri and Giuntoli plans

Earlier this week, Juventus have decided to put an abrupt end to Leonardo Bonucci’s second stint at the club.

The 36-year-old still has another year left on this contract, but new club director Cristiano Giuntoli plainly told him he’s no longer a part of Max Allegri’s tactical project.

Yet, the defying captain doesn’t plan to succumb to the club’s plans, at least not without a fight.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Bonucci still intends to finish his playing career at Juventus.

Armored with his contract, the defender will attempt to remain at Continassa for another season and climb his way back in the pecking order.

The source adds that the former Inter and Milan defender hasn’t been enticed by the proposals he received. This includes potential offers from Lazio and Fenerbahce.

Juve FC say

Apparently, we could be heading to a deadlock between Bonucci on one side, and Allegri and Giuntoli on the other. This is far from an ideal situation to begin our pre-season preparations.

Bonucci still has a contract for another year, so Juventus cannot unilaterally push him out of the door, at least not from a legal perspective.

However, the management is willing to take measures to frustrate the defender and prompt his exit, like stripping him from the captaincy and freezing him out of the squad.

On the other hand, the Euro 2020 could take an equally-irritating stand by refusing to leave, putting a hurdle in the club’s plans.

So let’s see who will budge first.