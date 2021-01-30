Dejan Kulusevski fired up to be in ‘perfect shape’ for the months ahead

Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski has claimed that he is fired up for the months ahead, with Juventus challenging for three more trophies, and with the European Championships ahead come June.

The 20 year-old agreed to sign for the Old Lady in January, with Juve agreeing to allow him to see out the season on loan with Parma, and he has returned to the club with purpose.

Dejan has already proved his worth to the first-team, despite challenging with a host of top stars for minutes, and is quickly becoming a fans favourite in Turin.

The youngster, who was nominated in the top ten of the Golden Boy awards for 2020 is targeting a strong finish to the season however, and is already eyeing the European Championships also.

Speaking to Sportbladet in his native homeland (via TuttoSport): “For me now it is important to continue like this, to work even more and to be in perfect shape, because this is the moment where the funniest part of the season begins. I want to be at my best for the next few months and for the Europeans. We’ve had a lot of ups and downs so far, but that’s the way it is in football. Sometimes it’s okay, sometimes it’s more complicated. I continue to work hard and try to be as calm and relaxed as possible, without too much pressure.”

“I think about the European Championship, because it will be the first time that I will participate in this competition. I’ll be a little tired like everyone else, but he’ll get there ready. We have a good national team and I can’t wait to play the European Championships. I’ll be ready.”

Kulusevski already looks set to play a key role in our season ahead, and will no doubt go into the Euros as Sweden’s standout star, and he could potentially line-up alongside Milan’s veteran star Zlatan Ibrahimovic if he agrees to return to international football.

Is Kulusevski one of the first names you look for on the teamsheet?

Patrick