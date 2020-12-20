Dejan Kulusevski states his happiness with performance against former side

Dejan Kulusevski has revealed his happiness with his first match against the side he spent last season with, as he helped his Juventus side to a 4-0 victory.

The 20 year-old agreed a deal to join the Old Lady in January, while his new club agreed to allow him to see out the rest of the season on loan with Parma.

The Swedish attacking midfielder/winger has impressed in his short time with his new club, albeit with Andrea Pirlo using him in rotation at present, but he was granted the nod to start against his former side.

Dejan didn’t let the side down either, as he calmly slotted away his first opportunity to put Juve 1-0 up, before his side ran away with a comfortable victory.

The youngster revealed after the final whistle his happiness with his return, before adding that he is plays with a smile on his face playing for his new side.

“I was very happy to return to Parma, I love this stadium, Dejan said after the match (as translated by Juve’s official website). “When you play you have to have fun and we collaborate a lot with each other, it is important to look at the teammates around in order change positions to perform at their best.

“I really like playing like this, I want to improve further to further help the team; the coach gives me a lot of freedom and this makes me happy. The goal? When I play, I always think about the goals I want to score and when it happens I’m happy.”

Kulusevski definitely looks like he has a bright future ahead of himself, and the goal certainly wont have hurt his confidence as he looks to earn a regular first-team role for Juventus.

Patrick