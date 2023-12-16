Former Inter Milan star Dejan Stankovic has confirmed that Juventus will remain the main challenger to Inter Milan in Serie A this season.

Despite suggestions that Juventus might eventually falter as Inter Milan leads the league with the strongest squad, the Bianconeri have started the season well and consistently stayed close to the top of the standings.

While Juventus has emphasised its focus on securing a place in the Champions League rather than winning the league, Stankovic believes they are more than capable of competing for the top spot and can be considered one of the clubs with a genuine chance of winning Serie A.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Preparing for matches week after week is an advantage in the long run. Juve can bother Inter. But if Inzaghi maintains this level of organization and concentration, he can easily reach the finish line.”

