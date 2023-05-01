Del Monte reveals disconnection between Allegri and “frustrated” Chiesa

In recent weeks, we saw a growing number of reports claiming rifts between Juventus manager Max Allegri and some of his key players.

Most stories revolved around misfiring striker Dusan Vlahovic and Argentine veteran Angel Di Maria. The latter was out of the squad that traveled to Bologna over the weekend and reports claimed that his announced injury was a mere facade to hide an issue between him and the coach.

According to Italian journalist Adriano Del Monte, Federico Chiesa is on the same boat as his attacking compatriots.

The TV host revealed on Twitter that there’s a disconnection between the Euro 2020 hero and the club, mostly due to Allegri.

Del Monte claims to have received this information from sources close to Chiesa. He adds that the player is feeling frustrated for having to play out of position, putting his future at the club in doubt.

Chiesa joined Juventus in 2020 on an initial two-year loan, but his move from Fiorentina was made permanent last year.

Following reported Vlahovic & Di Maria issues, sources close to Chiesa have revealed to me a disconnect between he & club, also due to coach. Superstar, regularly played out of position, now uncertain about future. Frustrated for Fede. Juve remain “committed to Allegri project.” pic.twitter.com/zfOj9rD5WC — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) April 30, 2023

Juve FC say

Even prior to the horrific injury he suffered in January 2021, the winger wasn’t enjoying his best football under Allegri’s guidance. His most memorable displays at the club ensued during his maiden campaign in Turin when Andrea Pirlo was in the dugout.

So if Allegri stays put beyond the current campaign, surely Chiesa would entertain any potential proposals.