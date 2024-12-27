Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has emphasised the constant pressure that accompanies playing for the Bianconeri, while also expressing his understanding of the high expectations placed on the current team.

This summer marked a period of significant change for Juventus as the club embarked on a rebuilding process. The squad was bolstered by talented players, but a host of changes—including the appointment of a new manager, Thiago Motta—mean the team is still finding its rhythm.

Motta’s tactical approach is new for both the experienced players and the recent additions to the squad, and it is evident that the manager will require time to get the best out of the team. Nevertheless, Juventus remains one of Italy’s top clubs, and there is little patience when it comes to delivering results. Fans expect the team to challenge for the Serie A title and secure trophies by the end of the season.

Despite these high demands, Del Piero remains confident in the team’s ability to rise to the occasion. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he reflected on the perennial expectations at Juventus and the unique challenges the squad faces during this transitional period:

“The expectations are what they are; my personal ones when I think of Juventus are always very high, because history says so. Then an important change has been made in recent months with Thiago Motta, with many players, with part of the club, so there is also a change underway, and it is not easy in an environment like Juventus to always perform well. You have to know him in detail, but I don’t think anyone has said that he is not a coach who deserves it. This is true for him as for others.”

Del Piero’s remarks highlight both the weight of representing Juventus and the importance of patience as the team adapts to these changes. While the road ahead may be challenging, the squad is determined to deliver strong performances and achieve success under Motta’s leadership.

As one of the most storied clubs in the country, Juventus carries a legacy of excellence, and the team must channel this pressure into motivation to end the season on a high note.