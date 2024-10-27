The Bianconeri showed courage from the start, responding quickly when Inter took the lead. However, when the Nerazzurri extended their advantage with two more goals, it seemed unlikely that Juve could stage a successful comeback.

Defying the odds, Juventus fought back to level the score, thanks to the brilliance of Kenan Yildiz, whose introduction from the bench surprised some fans.

Thiago Motta once again demonstrated his tactical expertise, with the substitution proving to be a game-changer.

Speaking in the Sky Sports studio, Del Piero confessed that he doubted Juve’s ability to mount a comeback and even thought Inter might score again to make it 5-2.