Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero admitted that he didn’t expect Juve to come back after falling 4-2 behind Inter Milan in the Derby d’Italia.
He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:
“Did I expect Juventus to come back? No. After the 4-2 Inter came up strong, they had more than one or two chances to make it 5-2, I think this must be Inter’s great regret. Di Gregorio was the hero, then some balls went just wide of the post. In a match that seemed like a boxing match, Juve had this flash. Yildiz? You need things like that, one on one and the ball thrown in. Conceicao was the best on the pitch in my opinion.”
Juve FC Says
It was one of the best performances we have watched from our team in recent times, and again these boys have shown that they are ready for the tough challenges.
