Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero admitted that he didn’t expect Juve to come back after falling 4-2 behind Inter Milan in the Derby d’Italia.

The Bianconeri showed courage from the start, responding quickly when Inter took the lead. However, when the Nerazzurri extended their advantage with two more goals, it seemed unlikely that Juve could stage a successful comeback.

Defying the odds, Juventus fought back to level the score, thanks to the brilliance of Kenan Yildiz, whose introduction from the bench surprised some fans.

Thiago Motta once again demonstrated his tactical expertise, with the substitution proving to be a game-changer.

Speaking in the Sky Sports studio, Del Piero confessed that he doubted Juve’s ability to mount a comeback and even thought Inter might score again to make it 5-2.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Did I expect Juventus to come back? No. After the 4-2 Inter came up strong, they had more than one or two chances to make it 5-2, I think this must be Inter’s great regret. Di Gregorio was the hero, then some balls went just wide of the post. In a match that seemed like a boxing match, Juve had this flash. Yildiz? You need things like that, one on one and the ball thrown in. Conceicao was the best on the pitch in my opinion.”

Juve FC Says

It was one of the best performances we have watched from our team in recent times, and again these boys have shown that they are ready for the tough challenges.