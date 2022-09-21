Del Piero and Barzagli to start UEFA Pro coaching courses

Since hanging his boots, Alessandro Del Piero has kept himself busy. The Juventus icon is currently based in Los Angeles and runs a football academy for young children. He also owns a restaurant and makes appearances as a TV pundit.

But as it’s often the case, the temptation of returning to the pitch-side is too great to resist. Therefore, the legendary number 10 is now preparing for a managerial career.

According to ilBianconero, Del Piero will start his UEFA Pro coaching courses alongside former Juventus Andrea Barzagli. As the source explains, this is the highest license that a football coach can receive in Europe.

The list of participants also includes other notable names from Italian football, the likes of World Cup winner Marco Amelia, former Juventus midfielders Alberto Aquilani, Matteo Paro and Antonio Nocerino, ex-Roma captain Daniele De Rossi and current Monza manager Raffaele Palladino.

Following a decade-long absence, Del Piero has made his return to the Allianz Stadium earlier this year much to the delight of Bianconeri fans everywhere.

Amidst the club’s ongoing crisis, many have been calling for the return of the iconic captain in some backroom role. However, it appears that the legendary striker is eying a coaching career.

Nonetheless, the temptation of thrusting him on the dugout immediately must be resisted in order to avoid a replicated Andrea Pirlo scenario.