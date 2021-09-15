Del Piero and Capello heap praise on Juventus star

Last night, Juventus finally won their first match of the season, with a 3-0 victory over Malmo in the Champions League opener, and several players impressed during the encounter.

After ending last season as the club’s best assist provider, Juan Cuadrado is still adamant on delivering the goods for his teammates.

Although Rodrigo Bentancur was somehow credited with the assist for Juve’s opener due to a minimal touch, La Vespa was the man behind the sublime cross that found Alex Sandro’s head.

Moreover, the Colombian was all over the pitch, and his energetic display didn’t go unnoticed, as Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero and former Bianconeri manager Fabio Capello both praised him for his performance.

“Cuadrado is the player who makes the difference, he breaks the opponent with his speed and his quality, because he also has a good vision of the game,” said the former England manager who acts as a pundit for Sky Sport as reported by TuttoJuve.

“Dybala is more of a juggler, he has more imagination and more coldness under the bag. Had Cuadrado possessed it too then he would have been the new Di Stefano. But the Colombian is a very important player,” concluded Capello.

“He is a fundamental player, he’s very fast and knows how to dribble in one-on-one situations. These are very important characteristics in today’s football,” said Del Piero who also appeared on Sky Sport via TuttoJuve.

“Fouls are seen much more these days, and it is easier to earn penalties.The defender thinks about it 2 or 3 times before facing him in the box. He’s a positive and cheerful guy. These are qualities that the coach adores.”

Cuadrado will undoubtedly play an important part for the club this season wherever he plays on the pitch.