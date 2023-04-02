Del Piero at the Allianz Stadium – Is a permanent Juventus return possible?

On Saturday night, the biggest pop at the Allianz Stadium was reserved for Alessandro Del Piero, and rightfully so.

The iconic striker was in attendance accompanied by his wife Sonia and son Tobias to cheer his beloved club against Hellas Verona.

While the action on the pitch didn’t live up to the expectations, at least Juventus managed to come away with a win in the presence of the club’s all-time top scorer.

In the 23rd minute, the fans in attendance paid homage to the legendary number 10 by chanting his name in chorus while the team won a freekick that was crying out for Del Piero’s right foot.

So while the Italian’s involvement with the club becoming more recurrent, could we finally see him assert a managerial role at the club?

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, there’s nothing concrete in this regard at the moment, as the club’s current priority remains finding a new sporting director.

Once this issue is sorted, then perhaps the hierarchy will consider offering Del Piero a permanent role at the club.

In the last few months, the retired striker had announced his willingness to return to Juventus and lend a hand to his beloved club in these difficult times.

However, the 2006 World Cup winner would be surely gunning for an influential role that allows him to put his experience and passion to good use.