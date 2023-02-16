Del Piero backed to do well if he returns to Juventus

Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli has backed the return of Alessandro Del Piero to the club, although he thinks it’s too early for that to happen.

The former striker is one ex-player expected to be a part of the new leadership group, just like Pavel Nedved was on the last board.

However, the Bianconeri have decided to focus on professionals who can help them escape their current financial and legal mess.

The new board is dealing with so much now, which is probably different from the skill set that Del Piero has, so Cobolli admits the current challenges must be dealt with first before the ex-striker returns.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I would see it very well in the place it was before Nedved. But I would suggest that he understand Juventus’ future well first. I would see it very well but it is still not time for the BoD and the President to make these kinds of decisions.

“First, we need to understand how the trial phase will end. Then there will be a need for a person who has maturity and balance to become Juventus’ voice. In my head Del Piero is the best figure”.

Juve FC Says

Del Piero is one player most of us love and it would be great to see him back at the club and involved in its day-to-day running.

However, the legal battles we are facing now have to be dealt with by professionals who know how the system works in Italy.

When everything has been sorted, the club can bring Del Piero back to help in a similar capacity as Nedved did.