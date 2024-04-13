Alessandro Del Piero admits he is a fan of Kenan Yildiz and supports the decision to hand the Turkish youngster the number 10 shirt at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve has been blessed by the discovery and promotion of Yildiz to their first team in this campaign as the attacker continues to improve.

He has enjoyed a rapid rise through the ranks at the Allianz Stadium and will be one of Turkey’s players at Euro 2024.

Juve expects him to be a big game player for them next term when he has matured.

He is being eyed by some of Europe’s top clubs hoping to poach him from the Allianz Stadium, but Juve considers him untouchable.

Instead of selling, the Bianconeri intend to extend Yildiz’s contract until 2029 and hand him their number 10 shirt.

Del Piero agrees to that decision and says, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Yildiz is certainly among the young players I like the most, he has already shown some of what he can do.

“I would give him the Number 10 shirt. Last season, Nicolò Fagioli and Fabio Miretti already did great things, and seeing as they are Italian, it is good for both Juve and the Nazionale.

“There are lots of promising young players, but we mustn’t rush to judge, so we can give them time to express themselves without undue pressure.”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has been one of our most important players, and we need to do all we can to keep him in Turin.

The number 10 is an important shirt at the club, but Yildiz has shown he could grow to become a legend at Juve.