Alessandro Del Piero says Juventus has had to become a more defensive-minded club to deal with the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo.

This has seen them spend more time defending and looking for counter-attacks.

However, now that they have a proven goal-scorer like Dusan Vlahovic, he expects their approach to matches to change.

The Serbian hot-shot is arguably the best striker in Serie A now and he proved his class while at Fiorentina in the first half of this season.

He is now expected to continue where he stopped at the Allianz Stadium and Del Piero sees that happening.

He says if the former Partizan teenager keeps his performance from his time with La Viola, he would certainly change Juve’s style of play.

He said via Calciomercato: “Vlahovic, will give a different imprint. She has incredible qualities. , physically he has great ability to cover the ball. If he keeps what he did with Fiorentina, he can score in any way. These changes could change Juve a lot as an inner sense of strength. The changes then bring enthusiasm.”

Juve FC Says

If you ask Juve fans, most of them wouldn’t want their team to be as bad as it did in the first half of the season.

It might seem like putting a lot of pressure on him, but Vlahovic is expected to change how the Bianconeri play and win matches.

After watching him at Fiorentina, there is little reason to doubt that he would deliver at the Allianz Stadium.