Del Piero believes Pogba will have a different role in second Juventus stint

Following his official departure from Manchester United, Paul Pogba’s imminent return to Juventus is no longer a secret.

The Frenchman should put his signature on a contract with the Bianconeri, signaling the beginning of his second spell in Turin.

Despite never playing alongside Pogba on the pitch, Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero is apparently fond of the 2018 World Cup winner.

The Italian legend is excited by the midfielder’s potential return, describing it as wonderful news for the Old Lady.

Nonetheless, Del Piero explains that the 29-year-old will have a different role to play this time around.

Il Pinturicchio says that Claudio Marchisio, Arturo Vidal and Andrea Pirlo had taken Pogba under their wing during his first stint at Juventus.

However, the French star will have more responsibilities this time, as he’ll have to act as a leader in the middle of the park.

“Pogba’s return would be wonderful for Juventus,” said the Juventus legend during an appearance at ESPN via ilBianconero.

“For sure. It would reinforce the department which needs bolstering the most, while also assisting Vlahovic as well as protecting the defense which will be without Chiellini.

“If Pogba wants to go to a club where he is beloved, then he must return to Juventus.

“During his first year in Turin, Paul was still young and protected by Pirlo, Vidal and Marchisio.

“Now he must be the player to follow. He will have a bigger responsibility this time. At Man United he faced several difficulties that made him grow.”