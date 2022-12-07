Alessandro Del Piero
Del Piero comes in for more support for a possible role at Juventus

December 7, 2022 - 8:30 am

Ciro Immobile idolised Alessandro Del Piero when the Juventus icon still played for the Turin club.

Immobile was also groomed at the Bianconeri before making his name at other European clubs, but the striker continues to admire Del Piero.

The ex-striker is now being considered for a leadership role at the club and he is one man fans would love to have back at the Allianz Stadium.

He works as a pundit now, but there is little doubt he will function well at the club having spent around two decades on its books.

Speaking about Del Piero’s return to the club, Immobile said via Calciomercato:

“He is undoubtedly my favourite player. With my brother we had the poster in the room, it gave us many joys. Manager? I would see it very well. I was lucky enough to make my debut in the Champions League and Serie A instead of my idol, it’s the best you can have”

Juve FC Says

Del Piero has been one of our finest players ever and will certainly have the support of the fans if he returns to the club.

We need new leaders that understand what it means to work for the club and who know the culture and demands around the place.

Del Piero is not the only former Juve player that qualifies for this role, but we believe he will be suited for it.

