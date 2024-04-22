Legendary Juventus captain Alessandro Del Piero discussed a variety of topics in a new interview, including the fate of Max Allegri.

The Bianconeri have been enduring a woeful run since February, dropping points at almost every corner.

Therefore, the voices calling for the manager’s head are growing ever louder, and many sources believe that the hierarchy will oblige at the end of the season, with Bologna coach Thiago Motta emerging as the favorite to replace Allegri in the black-and-white dugout.

For his part, Del Piero feels that judging the coach’s work can be a subjective topic, depending on each person’s standpoint.

“I rather not get involved in these things at this moment,” said the legendary Number 10 in his interview with Adnkronos via JuventusNews24.

“I have often spoken about Allegri and Juve. Lately, I think that things are quite visible, in one direction or another, depending on the way you want to see things.

“You can say he did everything that needed to be done, or that he could have done more. Perhaps even mix the two notions.

“But in the end, it’s not me who decides. No one asked my opinion on the matter.”

The 2006 World Cup winner acknowledges the great pressure on the shoulders of the Juventus players, but urges them to transmit it into positive energy.

“It’s a difficult moment for Juve, one that has lasted for several years. They are trying to recover, but it is a long journey and obviously at times it is not easy, especially when the whole world is watching.

“There is a lot of pressure, but you must learn how to manage it. You must know how to carry this pressure and transform it into positive energy in some moments.

“Juve managed it well for several months, but the situation changed recently. But we leave the rest to whoever really has to decide. In any case, I’m still an outsider.”

This evening, Inter can secure the Scudetto title with a win over Milan. Thus, Del Piero believes losing the Derby della Madonnina would be a major mental blow for the Rossoneri.

“It would be really tough for Milan to give Inter the scudetto. But the Nerazzurri proved to be the strongest throughout the season, or at least that’s what was perceived.

“The beauty of these challenges is that everything seems already defined, but then, something strange could occur.”