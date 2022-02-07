Del Piero congratulates Vlahovic after his impressive debut for Juventus

Alessandro Del Piero enjoyed Dusan Vlahovic’s debut for Juventus last night, and shared images on his Instagram in celebration of our victory.

Our club legend likely took pride in the Serbian’s celebration, with him sticking his tongue out possibly in dedicating his effort to the Italian, after he scored his debut goal just 13 minutes into his Juventus career.

Vlahovic completed his move from Fiorentina in January, and didn’t waste any time in continuing his impressive campaign, re-joining Ciro Immobile at the top of the Serie A goalscoring charts with his lobbed effort.

The 22 year-old could well be the future of the Old Lady, and one we could build the team around as we look to challenge for the Serie A title this term. Our win yesterday means that we are now fourth in the table, just eight points behind Inter Milan who head the table at present, and his arrival could well help us to mount a serious challenge for this season’s top spot.

It is a little soon to be assuming it is all sunshine and rainbows from this point onwards however, but there is definitely big signs that there is more to come from this team, and he will no doubt be a big player for us this term.

Patrick