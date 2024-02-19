Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero weighs in on the situation at the club, urging the players to bring their A-game.

The Bianconeri have been without a win in their last four fixtures, conceding two defeats sandwiched between two draws.

The club remains second in the standings thanks to Milan’s defeat at the hands of Monza, but league leaders Inter are now out of sight.

But while Allegri’s work has come under great scrutiny as of late, Del Piero doesn’t identify the manager as the main culprit.

In fact, the legendary Number 10 insists that the 56-year-old has done exceptionally well last season, and also during the first part of the current campaign.

“Last year, Allegri wasn’t good, he was excellent,” proclaimed the 2006 World Cup winner during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero.

“Max was heroic in creating an environment that could have brought Juventus to the Champions League despite everything that was happening off the pitch.

“This year too, he has various merits such as unleashing Yildiz and others who joined the first team.

“In a situation where things are not going well, it is clear that Allegri has his responsibilities, as does everyone, from the staff to the players.”

“Is Allegri staying? If one day I find myself in the position to decide I’ll tell you. But now I can’t,” laughs the retired striker.

Nevertheless, Del Piero seemed more critical of the squad. He insists that any player who join Juventus must show improvement.

“There are situations that must change gradually. If you play for Juventus, you have to improve over time.

“You can’t be the same player as the one you were upon your arrival. ”

Finally, Del Piero laments the club’s collapsed Scudetto challenge, even if the main goal remains the Top 4.

“Juventus had to come close to the Inter. It’s true that Juve must primarily target the Champions League, but the Scudetto is always tempting.

“It would have made for a more intense Serie A season.”