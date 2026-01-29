Juventus star Kenan Yildiz started on the bench against Monaco in a decision that sparked a debate among fans and pundits.

The Bianconeri settled for a draw in the French principality on the final matchday of the Champions League, with neither side able to break the deadlock.

Ahead of the contest, Luciano Spalletti raised eyebrows by dropping his captain, Manuel Locatelli, to the bench, alongside regular starters, Jonathan David, Andrea Cambiaso, and most notably, Yildiz.

Del Piero agrees with Spalletti’s rotation in Juventus vs Monaco

The draw meant that Juventus finished the group stage in 13th place, so they will now have to earn their place in the Round of 16 by beating either Club Brugge or Galatasaray in the Champions League playoffs.

After the match, Spalletti defended his choices, insisting he would have rotated more players if he had more players at his disposal.

For his part, Alessandro Del Piero agreed with the choices made by the Juventus manager, reckoning the importance of keeping Yildiz fresh ahead of the upcoming fixtures.

“Leaving Yildiz out? I think it’s a smart move. I read it as giving those on the fringes the chance to get minutes and prove themselves in a Champions League match,” argued the iconic Juventus captain during his post-match appearance on Sky Sport Italia via Tuttosport.

“Tonight’s game is important to finish as a seeded team, so you rest your most important creative player, Yildiz, who needs to be at peak physical condition to produce that burst.

“It’s about giving the right weight to this qualification: beyond whether you’re seeded or not, regardless of playing the first leg at home or away, the mindset is ‘we go out there to take on anyone’.

“He’s trying to build a team that’s strong whatever happens. You end up with a happier squad after the match if everyone performs well: you satisfy those who haven’t played, and those in the starting XI will accept it for a while longer.”

Di Canio insists Juventus needed their best players on the pitch against Monaco

While the legendary No.10 felt Spalletti’s rotation was sensible, former West Ham and Lazio striker Paolo Di Canio argued that the Juventus head coach should have fielded his strongest lineup.

“Juventus can’t afford these kinds of choices,” said the former Sunderland manager, who was also present in the Sky studios.

“When you face teams in Europe, even if they’re struggling, they have more power and stamina than you. Monaco have players who will hurt you in space. Right now, Juventus can’t afford to leave out certain key players: Locatelli’s passing patterns, Yildiz’s bursts.

“Sometimes you have to do it out of necessity, but it should be in a moment of growth, when everyone has improved. You can’t afford these choices because Thuram can’t do what Locatelli does — you lose tempo and it becomes a different Juventus.

“And the opponent you’re facing isn’t one of the thirteen teams below you in Serie A, it’s Monaco.”

Finally, Fabio Capello shrugged off Di Canio’s arguments, noting that it wasn’t a crucial match for Juventus.

“Was it the right choice? Spalletti had the certainty of already being qualified,” said the former Juventus and England manager.