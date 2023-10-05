Alessandro Del Piero has been the subject of intense interest from fans who hope to see him return to the club in a non-paying capacity.

There were strong expectations that Del Piero would assume a role in the current board, potentially replacing Pavel Nedved when it was re-established earlier this year. Del Piero, eager for the opportunity, patiently awaited the call from Juventus and made multiple visits to the Allianz Stadium.

However, the club ultimately chose not to appoint a former player to the current board. Despite the wait, Del Piero has now been offered a sporting director role at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia and according to Tuttojuve, he is considering accepting the offer.

This development has divided Juventus fans. Some supporters have urged him to decline the offer and continue waiting for an opportunity at the Old Lady. On the other hand, there are those who believe that Juventus may not be interested in offering him a role and that he should seize the opportunity at Al Nassr to kickstart his career. The experience gained there could potentially benefit him if an opportunity in Turin arises in the future.

Juve FC Says

It makes no sense for Del Piero to keep waiting for us; our board do not seem to fancy him and he has to move on with his life.

The role at Al Nassr working with Cristiano Ronaldo is a no-brainer and he certainly has to take it.