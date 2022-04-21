Del Piero explains reasons behind his return to the Allianz Stadium

When the biggest icon in the club’s history is around, his presence can never go unnoticed – especially not after ten years of absence.

Therefore, many things have been said regarding Alessandro Del Piero’s return to Turin. The legendary number 10 hadn’t appeared at the Allianz Stadium since leaving the club in 2012.

However, the Italian saluted the delighted supporters in the stands ahead of last weekend’s encounter against Bologna.

While some were hoping to see the 2006 World Cup winner appearing on a more constant basis (perhaps holding an official role at the club), it appears that neither party is ready to commit to such arrangement for the time being.

As he explains, Del Piero was in town to accompany his LA Academy who visited the Bianconeri’s training facilities, and took the opportunity to drop by at the stadium.

“There are many reasons why I’ve been away. There hasn’t been an opportunity to return earlier for various circumstances,” said the Juventus legend during an appearance on Sky Sport via ilBianconero.

“I was accompanying my LA Academy, there was a match opportunity, we brought the boys and I joined in too.

“Juventus asked me to say hello to the fans with this little presentation, I was very happy to so. In that stadium I only played for one year, but it was a special one.”

The 2011/12 season marked the beginning of the Old Lady’s nine-year winning dynasty and the club’s first Scudetto title in the post-Calciopoli era.