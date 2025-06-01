Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero outlined some of the unwritten rules in Italian football when it comes to rivalries between the biggest clubs in the country.

As is often the case ahead of the big European occasions, a debate emerged between two schools of thought in Italy: The first believes that domestic rivals must put their differences aside for the greater good of Calcio, while others insist that supporting their foes is simply impossible, regardless of the circumstances.

Well, Juventus fans who adopt the second ideology were certainly happy on Saturday night, as their blood rivals Inter were dismantled at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

Inter suffer humbling defeat at the hands of PSG

Luis Enrique’s men ran riot, scoring five goals past the hapless Nerazzurri who endured an utterly nightmarish evening from start to finish.

For his part, Del Piero was asked to elaborate on the position of Juventus supporters, and he made sure to differentiate between the road to the final, and the grand finale itself.

“Usually, we ‘cheer’ until the final, but then everyone goes their own way,” said the 50-year-old during his pre-match appearance on CBS via IlBianconero.

“Having an Italian team reach the Champions League final is a great thing, but cheering for them is not possible for a Juventus or Milan fan (laughs).

“It would mean being hypocritical, come on, let’s tell the truth.”

Del Piero explains why Juventus fans would never support Inter in a final

Del Piero then cheekily suggested that Inter’s Italian rivals have a soft spot for PSG who boast a Serie A contingent.

“And then, to be fair, we won’t say that we will cheer against Inter, but that we will support PSG.

“After all, Donnarumma is Italian, and then there are Kvara, Marquinhos and other players who have played in Italy.”