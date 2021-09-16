Del Piero gives his honest opinion on the departed Ronaldo

Alessandro Del Piero has praised Cristiano Ronaldo for always having his shot on target.

The former Juventus striker was speaking after the attacker scored against Young Boys in the Champions League.

Ronaldo scored 29 times in Serie A last season for Juventus before he left the Bianconeri to join Manchester United in the last transfer window.

He was one reason Juve has been competitive in the last three seasons and his departure will force them to look for goals in other players in their squad.

The attacker has now scored three goals in two matches for United and Del Piero says one thing that is outstanding about his game is that his shots are always on target.

“Ronaldo’s movement was perfect, he is a master at stealing a yard from his opponents, but the defender should have done more and be more focused,” Del Piero told Sky Sport Italia as quoted by Football Italia.

“There is something crucial about Cristiano, which is often underrated. His shots are always on target. That’s a big difference with any other striker.

“Sometimes you can be lucky as it happened in the last game [against Newcastle], but he always gets the target and that’s crucial.

“As we saw in Villarreal vs. Atalanta, strikers’ attempts sometimes are off the target, it rarely happens with Cristiano.”

Juventus signed Moise Kean as their only attacking reinforcement in the last transfer window, but they are expected to add more players when the window reopens and they hope their current attacking options will score enough goals for them.