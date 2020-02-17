Del Piero: ‘Guardiola a good fit for Juve’

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero believes Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola would be a good fit for the Bianconeri.

Speaking to Sky Sport, the former Juve forward was asked if City’s European ban increases the chances of Guardiola leaving the domestic treble holders for Juventus in the summer.

“Yes. I think Guardiola is a good fit for every club for what he did in the past and what he is doing now… he won in Germany he won in Spain and now I guess what is missing is Italy and France.

“It could be really interesting to see him in Italy definitely. This summer should be a hot summer, also in football!”

“City’s punishment? I’m not in a position to judge and to say “it is too hard or too less”, the only thing you can do is follow what is going on.

“What happened in Italy was kind of crazy and unusual, weird from many points of view as well.

“It is what it is and at one point you have to turn the page, in front of you you have some challenges and you have to go through them. That’s it.

“Obviously it is not fair if a club breaks the rules and if this happens, there has to be some kind of punishment, right?”

“It should be possible if the club, Guardiola and the players bring this as a motivation, so they can have good energy from that.

“It depends on how they feel about it.”

“The Champions League? Liverpool and Juventus have a big challenge for the Champions League, and why not Real Madrid,” Del Piero added.

“With the Champions League it doesn’t matter what is going on in your league, it creates different vibes and it is always like this.

“It will be interesting because Barcelona have changed their coach and many teams have changed their players [following the January transfer window], the next round will tell us a lot about who could be the finalists.”