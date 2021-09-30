Del Piero hails Juventus and Chiesa: “A well-prepared match”

Following Juve’s significant win over Chelsea, club icon, Alessandro Del Piero, was surely happy to see his side win at such a delicate moment of the season.

Max Allegri’s men started the campaign on the wrong foot, but back-to-back wins over Spezia and Sampdoria lifted the side from the bottom half of the Serie A table. Moreover, the victory over Chelsea put the Bianconeri in the driver’s seat as they close in on their ticket to the Champions League round of 16.

The former captain praised the team for displaying a fighting spirit and sacrificing all the way to the final whistle. Federico Chiesa gave the Italians the lead just eleven seconds into the first half, and the Old Lady defended the lead with a marvelous defensive display.

“Chiesa’s goal is a scheme already prepared by Juve: Rabiot brought it down with his head, and Bernardeschi served Chiesa in the box. A prepared goal, which emphasizes the great ability of the Italian teams to adapt to the circumstances,” said Del Piero during his post-match appearance on Sky Sport via JuveNews.

“It was well-prepared match by Juventus, both in defense and on the counterattacks, leaving Chiesa free upfront. We expected more from Chelsea after all that ball possession.

“This was an important victory for the Bianconeri, which came with the spirit of sacrifice”

It was also noted that Chiesa equaled Del Piero’s record, scoring in his last four Champions League starts.

“He has shown all of his potential. He has courage, he takes risks, and is also generous. He’ll be rewarded for these attributes”.