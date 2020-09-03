Del Piero: ‘I was surprised by Pirlo’

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero says he was ‘surprised’ by the appointment of former teammate Andrea Pirlo as Juventus coach.

The pair played together at both international and domestic level, famously winning the World Cup in 2006 under coach Marcello Lippi.

Speaking to Forbes magazine, the former Bianconeri captain explained his surprise at the changes in Turin and his own ambitions for the future.

“(Becoming a) technical director and coach is of course something in my mind,” Del Piero told the magazine.

“I was very surprised (by Pirlo’s appointment) because it’s very early for him to be in that position. I’m surprised because I thought Juve would go in a different way. This is a big challenge for everyone but the club is very strong and the team is very good and Andrea is a great guy.

“I don’t know his mind in terms of what he wants to do inside the pitch, but I know him personally, so I believe he will be well-prepared and ready to take this opportunity and to convert it into success.