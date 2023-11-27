Last night, Juventus and Inter settled for a 1-1 draw, with Lautaro Martinez canceling out Dusan Vlahovic’s opener.

In a tactically rigid game, the strikers from both sides found little space throughout the match, especially in the second half.

Nevertheless, Vlahovic made the most of his opportunity, drilling a low shot past Yann Sommer with a clinical first touch with his weaker right foot.

But despite the exquisite finish, Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero was even more impressed with the Serbian’s work in the buildup.

The former Fiorentina bomber dispossessed Denzel Dumfries in the middle of the park before picking up Federico Chiesa in a pocket of space.

The striker then made the run towards the box to complete a brilliant give-and-go with his attacking partner.

The 2006 World Cup winner explains that not many strikers are capable of pulling off such a maneuver.

“Juventus deserve their position in the table, regardless of the criticism toward their style of play,” argued Del Piero in his post-match appearance on Sky Sport Italia via Tuttosport.

“Vlahovic’s goal? The difference is the pass he makes to Chiesa, which starts the counterattack. How many strikers are capable of doing this?

“It’s very difficult to score goals against Juve, the statistics say so. Allegri built a fortress.”

The legendary number 10 also commented on Vlahovic’s goal celebration. The Serbian sent a message to his detractors, telling them to stay quiet with his hand gestures.

“I would like to underline the great tension that accompanies wearing the shirt of a top club like Juventus.

“He hadn’t scored for a while and then we need to analyze the moment. Tonight, he did better than many other games.”

Finally, Del Piero felt that the match could have made for a better spectacle. Yet, both clubs proved their Scudetto credentials.

“The first half was very intense on a physical level, in the end, the draw favors Inter more, but both teams didn’t do much to earn a win.

“However, both sides have shown that they are two solid teams that can fight for the Scudetto.”