Alessandro Del Piero has reflected on his playing career and the choices he made, including his decision to stick with Juventus when they were relegated to Serie B.

Del Piero played in over 500 games for Juventus between 1993 and 2012, making him one of the players with the most appearances for the Bianconeri.

As a fan favourite, Juve supporters have been calling for him to return to the club in a non-playing capacity. Although this has not happened yet, Del Piero remains proud of his time at Juve and recently discussed his playing career.

Reflecting on his experiences, Del Piero acknowledged the many ups and downs he faced but insisted he would not change a thing if he had to do it all over again.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

 “I have no regrets about my career. I don’t regret the decisions I made, including the downgrading of Juventus to Serie B. It was a difficult choice, but I’m still happy to have made it because I thought it was right. I was looking for more money or other advantages, since Turin had already given me a lot, becoming captain and staying for 19 years I experienced everything, from the top to the flop, and I am satisfied with it.

Juve FC Says

Del Piero remains one of our biggest Idols, and it is refreshing to hear him speak about his time at the club like this.