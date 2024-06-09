Del Piero played in over 500 games for Juventus between 1993 and 2012, making him one of the players with the most appearances for the Bianconeri.

As a fan favourite, Juve supporters have been calling for him to return to the club in a non-playing capacity. Although this has not happened yet, Del Piero remains proud of his time at Juve and recently discussed his playing career.

Reflecting on his experiences, Del Piero acknowledged the many ups and downs he faced but insisted he would not change a thing if he had to do it all over again.