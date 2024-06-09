Alessandro Del Piero has reflected on his playing career and the choices he made, including his decision to stick with Juventus when they were relegated to Serie B.
He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:
“I have no regrets about my career. I don’t regret the decisions I made, including the downgrading of Juventus to Serie B. It was a difficult choice, but I’m still happy to have made it because I thought it was right. I was looking for more money or other advantages, since Turin had already given me a lot, becoming captain and staying for 19 years I experienced everything, from the top to the flop, and I am satisfied with it.
Juve FC Says
Del Piero remains one of our biggest Idols, and it is refreshing to hear him speak about his time at the club like this.
