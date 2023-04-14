Del Piero insists Juventus man “has always done well.”

Alessandro Del Piero has praised Juventus goalkeeper Matia Perin after he stepped up and performed well for the club against Sporting CP last night.

Perin was subbed on just before halftime after Wojciech Szczęsny was subbed off, having suffered some discomfort in his chest.

Perin has been a stable alternative to the Poland international and showed again in that game that he is a top player.

His performance impressed Juve legend Del Piero and the former striker is not surprised, insisting the goalie always does well when he plays.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Perin’s parades? If you want we also talk about Szczesny’s first two, but these are more important.

“I must say that Perin has always done well. Today he was good because getting so cold is not absolutely easy, but he has always been very focused.

“The times he has also played as a starter he has always done very well, with confidence, with personality, so I must say that – it’s bad to say – it’s a prize for what he’s doing …. no …. it’s a constant for what he’s always done”

Juve FC Says

Perin has been an important player for us and always steps up when needed.

The Azzurri star would be eager to play regularly soon, but the club must do its best to keep him in Turin no matter what happens.

If we let him go, we might struggle to sign a better replacement as no good player wants to be a second choice, even at Juve.