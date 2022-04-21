Del Piero insists there are no plans for him to return to Juventus yet

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero was at the club on Saturday, 10 years after he left the Allianz Stadium.

There were reports that there was bad blood between the player and the club, which is why he had not returned to his former home since he left.

Saturday’s appearance was a surprise to many fans, and they have begun speculating that he could return to an official capacity soon.

However, the striker insists there is no more than meets the eye about his visit, and there is no secret talks ongoing over his potential return in an official capacity.

He told Sky Sports Italia, as quoted by Football Italia: “Thanks to what happened in the past, the bond between me and these colours is amazing, regardless of what will happen. Let’s avoid comments on a hypothesis and look ahead, thanks for the embarrassment,” he added with a smile.

“There is nothing, there aren’t ulterior motives or secret meetings. I greeted everyone: Andrea [Agnelli], Pavel [Nedved] and many of my former teammates. I was happy to say greet them in person.”

Juve FC Says

It is always a good thing for legendary players to return to their former clubs, and Del Piero is one of those players fans will appreciate seeing around all the time.

However, to havehim in an official capacity, there has to be a certainty that he would provide value to the club.