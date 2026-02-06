Alessandro Del Piero is the Juventus legend Kenan Yildiz is most frequently compared to, yet he is keen for the young attacker to focus on forging his own identity. While the comparisons are understandable given Yildiz’s style and influence, Del Piero believes they can become a distraction if allowed to define the player’s journey.

Yildiz has been in excellent form across the seasons he has spent in the Juventus first team. He has consistently earned the trust of every manager he has worked under, demonstrating maturity and confidence well beyond his years. His performances have marked him out as one of the club’s most important players, and his development continues to follow an upward trajectory.

Yildiz at the centre of Juventus plans

Luciano Spalletti is expected to continue building the team around Yildiz, and the Turkiye international has so far lived up to expectations under his guidance. Juventus is moving closer to securing him on a new contract, underlining their belief that he should be a central figure in the club’s long-term project.

The attacker has embraced the responsibility that comes with such trust, often stepping up in key moments and influencing the outcome of matches. His willingness to take ownership of performances has strengthened his standing within the squad and among supporters. Juventus views him as a cornerstone for the future, and Yildiz appears comfortable carrying that burden.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Del Piero urges individuality

Despite the praise, Del Piero has made it clear that he does not welcome constant comparisons between himself and Yildiz. The former captain believes that every player’s career should be defined by individuality rather than legacy. According to Tuttojuve, Del Piero said, “I’ve always avoided comparisons. He’s growing and, game after game, he’s proving he knows how to take responsibility even in important matches. He’s certainly improved a lot and you can see he’s committed, trying to take inspiration even from his more experienced teammates. Just like I did when I was a kid. The truth is that he has to carve out his own unique path. He has to carve out his own space in the world.”

His comments highlight respect for Yildiz’s progress while reinforcing the importance of independence. For Del Piero, true success lies not in imitation, but in allowing the young forward to define his own legacy at Juventus.