Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero warns Thiago Motta that he has an obligation to win immediately due to the club’s old mantra.

The Bianconeri dropped points for the first time this season when they hosted Roma at the Allianz Stadium in the final fixture of Serie A Round 3.

The encounter witnessed very few chances on either end of the match, as both teams settled for a goalless draw.

After the match, there was a discussion at the Sky Sport Italia studios regarding Juve’s objectives for the new campaign.

For his part, Del Piero insisted that the club always has an obligation to win, even though Motta is still ushering in a new era.

“Juventus is something else. We can’t talk about cycles,” said the legendary Number 10 (via Tuttosport).

“When Pirlo was appointed as head coach, he had to win the Scudetto, just like Sarri and Allegri. It’s just the way it is at Juventus.

“Sometimes you have to settle because economically the teams, let’s be clear, have to be in the top four to get the money for the Champions League.

“But It doesn’t matter if you’re in your first or last year of your career, when you arrive at Juve there are certain dynamics.”

Nevertheless, the 49-year-old believes the Bianconeri are enjoying a decent start after collecting seven points from a possible nine.

“Juve, like Milan, is the most justified to drop points because they have changed a lot, including coaches, and they’re coming off a difficult period.

“So having 7 points in the standings is fine, as it means that you have already done better than others. An evolution will be needed so that Juve can then play the way Motta wants.”