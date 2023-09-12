Alessandro Del Piero, the former Juventus striker and club legend, has joined the ranks of former players seeking coaching qualifications. While there were expectations that Del Piero might assume a leadership role at the club when the current board took office earlier this year, he has clarified that he does not necessarily require an official position to feel connected to the club.

Although Del Piero has primarily worked as a pundit in the years following his playing career, he is now expressing an interest in pursuing coaching. According to Football Italia, he is among the former players who are currently undertaking the UEFA Pro coaching course, a program designed to prepare individuals for careers as coaches. If successful, Del Piero could follow in the footsteps of fellow former Juventus players like Andrea Pirlo and Antonio Conte, who have transitioned into coaching roles.

Juve FC Says

Having a successful career as a footballer does not automatically mean you will succeed as a manager, but it does help if the best coaches in the game have managed you.

Del Piero has this advantage over others and it would be interesting if he becomes the next former player that succeeds on the bench of a top club as its manager.