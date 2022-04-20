Del Piero, Lapo Elkann and the winds of change: What’s really happening at Juventus?

In recent weeks, Juventus fans must have noted the increasing presence of two prominent figures.

The first is the biggest icon in the Bianconeri’s elusive history. We’re talking of course about Alessandro Del Piero, who made his first appearance at the Allianz Stadium last Saturday since leaving the club in 2012.

The second figure would be Lapo Elkann, who is described as the most genuine Juventus fan in the Agnelli family.

John Elkann’s younger sibling has been more active on social media as of late regarding his beloved club, even taking a swing at Max Allegri following the latest underwhelming performances.

While some were expecting (or at least hoping) that these two men would be the backbones of a new era at Juventus, it appears that none of this talk is accurate at the moment.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, majority owner John Elkann still supports his cousin Andrea Agnelli at the helm of the club, as well as CEO Maurizio Arrivabene and sporting director Federico Cherubini.

The older Elkann brother doesn’t wish to shake things up at this point, and he still believes that the current figures can lead Juventus back to the top.

While the fans might argue against John Elkann’s decision, he arguably knows his brother Lapo more than anyone else, and he probably feels that the latter isn’t suitable for such a major responsibility.

As for Del Piero, the legend surely has a lot to offer for the club. He’s smart, level-headed and knows the sport inside-out. So the former number 10 would surely be an invaluable addition for the club.