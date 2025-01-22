Alessandro Del Piero remains one of Juventus’ most beloved figures, with fans always eager to see him remain connected to the club. During the recent restructuring of the Juventus board, many supporters had hoped the iconic former player would take on a role within the organisation. However, that did not materialise.

Since retiring from playing, Del Piero has largely focused on a career as a pundit, where he has offered insights into the game. Yet, with coaching badges now to his name, the legendary forward could consider stepping into a more active football role, such as management.

Over the years, Del Piero has observed several of his former teammates from both Juventus and the Italian national team make the transition into coaching. Figures such as Antonio Conte and Fabio Cannavaro have pursued successful managerial careers, and Del Piero may be waiting for the right opportunity to follow suit.

Juventus themselves have already appointed a former player as their current head coach, Thiago Motta, who took charge of the team during the summer. The club has placed its faith in the Brazilian-Italian to guide the squad, though it is unlikely Motta ranks among the coaching inspirations of Del Piero.

When asked about the managers he admires most, Del Piero named three modern greats. Speaking to Football Italia, he said:

“I believe the three recent guys that inspire everybody are Guardiola, Klopp, and Ancelotti. All three are different, really different in terms of how they want their teams to play, but they’re pretty much the same in terms of relationships with the players.”

Having played under some of the most respected managers during his illustrious career, Del Piero possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience that could serve him well if he chooses to enter management.

Given his deep understanding of the game and the admiration he commands among fans and players alike, Del Piero could find success as a manager. Whether he takes that step remains to be seen, but his legacy as a player continues to inspire those who follow Juventus.