Alessandro Del Piero, Juventus legend and former captain, has expressed his belief that both Kenan Yildiz and Nico Gonzalez could be vital options for Juventus in attacking midfield. Del Piero, known for his sharp footballing insight, highlighted how these players could adapt to different roles as the Bianconeri continue to evolve under manager Thiago Motta.

Yildiz, who started the season in a central attacking role, was moved to the left wing after Juventus signed Teun Koopmeiners. Despite this change, the Turkish international has continued to be one of the most promising young players in the team. His flexibility and ability to adapt have been key factors in his progress, allowing him to contribute effectively in his new position. Gonzalez, similarly, has shown that he can play multiple roles. The Argentine forward joined Juventus as a winger and initially played on the right side. However, after a lengthy injury layoff, Gonzalez has now returned to full fitness and has been deployed in the central attacking position, where he has proven to be just as effective.

Del Piero, speaking to Tuttojuve, said, “Both Yildiz and Nico Gonzalez can play as attacking midfielders, but it depends on who they have around them. There is a change underway at Juve.” This statement reflects Del Piero’s recognition of the tactical shift at Juventus, with Motta encouraging flexibility and adapting the squad to changing circumstances.

Indeed, both Yildiz and Gonzalez have demonstrated versatility in their performances, showing that they can thrive in different attacking positions. This adaptability makes them key players for Juventus, particularly in an evolving squad where tactical flexibility is essential. Motta will undoubtedly be relying on them to continue their development and contribute significantly in the second half of the season. Del Piero’s comments underscore the importance of having such versatile players in the squad, especially as Juventus aims to build a more dynamic and unpredictable attacking force.

It remains to be seen how Motta will use both Yildiz and Gonzalez as the season progresses, but the Juventus legend’s endorsement of their potential highlights just how much faith is being placed in the two players. With Juventus aiming for strong performances across all competitions, it will be crucial for the team to have players who can fill multiple roles, and both Yildiz and Gonzalez seem to be up to the challenge.