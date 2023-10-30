In the fifth round of the Serie A campaign, Juventus suffered an agonizing defeat at the Mapei Stadium. Federico Gatti and Wojciech Szczesny in particular were woeful, gifting Sassuolo several goals each.

But while many considered that encounter as a sign of the club’s inability to compete for the highest spots in the table, the Bianconeri have turned the page, collecting four wins and a draw since then, all while maintaining clean sheets.

The Old Lady currently sits second in the Serie A table, only two points adrift of league leaders Inter.

As Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero notes, head coach Max Allegri is one of the best managers in terms of steering a team back in the right direction, while lauding Szczesny for his recent displays.

The 2006 World Cup winner also praised the club’s attacking duo Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa, considering them as strong as any other attacking pair in Serie A.

“Chiesa and Vlahovic are a duo that can compete with anyone in Italian football, but Juve cannot ignore the exploits of other players. This team hasn’t conceded a goal in five games,” said the legendary Number 10 during his appearance on Sky Sport via ilBianconero.

“Szczesny is proving to be decisive after making some mistakes. It was a painful blow against Sassuolo, but the team has turned the page. Max Allegri is one of the strongest at it.”